Kulgam: Two Army men have been injured in the ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Arreh Mohanpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The injured troopers have been shifted to 92 Base hospital Srinagar for treatment as per an official.

A militant, whose identity is yet to be ascertained was also killed in the gunfight, which broke out this afternoon following a cordon and search operation by the forces in the area.KNO

