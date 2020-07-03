Sufficient evidence to refute ‘rumours, videos’: IGP

Srinagar: Police have sufficient evidence to “refute all rumours and videos circulated on social media” regarding the Srinagar civilian’s killing at Model Town Sopore, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.

“We have sufficient evidence to refute all rumours and videos being circulated on social media,” the top police officer of Kashmir told GNS. “The CCTV footage refutes these claims,” he added.

The police, he said, will take action against those spreading “rumours and videos.”

Police in their statement on Wednesday had said that at about 0740 hours on Wednesday, militants fired indiscriminately upon joint party of Police and CRPF from the attic of a nearby mosque near Nowpora crossing Model Town Sopore.

“In this attack four CRPF personnel and a civilian got injured. Among injured, one CRPF personnel and the civilian succumbed to their injuries,” the police statement said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the (militants) were hiding in a mosque and as the joint party were de-boarding the vehicles for naka duty, they were fired upon indiscriminately by the hiding (militants),” Kumar said, adding, “Pertinent to mention that the killed civilian who was accompanied by his 3-year-grandchild were passing through the area when the (militants) fired indiscriminately.”

He said four CRPF troopers and the civilian were hit by bullets “fired indiscriminately by militants.”

“The civilian and CRPF personnel received bullet (of militants) initially before our retaliation. The militants escaped from the mosque and our parties followed them and retaliated. However, the minor boy was rescued by the police/CRPF,” he said, adding, “Credible input indicates that two LeT (militants), Osman, a foreigner, and Nasir are involved in the attack on the joint party.”

In a video statement that was shared on social media, the slain man’s son Suhail Ahmad alleged his father, Bashir Ahmad Khan, was killed by CRPF personnel. “The CRPF personnel dragged him from his car and shot him dead,” Suhail said.

GNS

