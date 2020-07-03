COVID-19: 70-yr-old Baramulla man dies at CD Hospital, J&K toll rises to 118

Srinagar: A 70-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who jada tested COVID-19 positive died on Friday afternoon at CD hospital, Srinagar thus taking the overall disease toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 118.

The elderly was referred to CD from SMHS Hospital on Thursday and expired this afternoon, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said.

Dr Tak said the patient was very critical and was on ventilator adding he was suffering from comorbidities including Hypertension, Diabetes and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)..

With his death, the death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K has reached to 118 including 104 from Kashmir division and 14 from Jammu division. (KNO)

