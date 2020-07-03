2nd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir as 80-year-old Srinagar man succumbs

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Friday reported second COVID-19 related death of the day after a 80-year-old man from Srinagar’s Rajbagh area died at SMHS Hospital after testing positive for the disease.

The octogenarian’s death has taken the J&K disease toll to 119.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS confirmed the death of the octogenarian at the hospital saying he was admitted on July 2 with underlying ailments of bilateral Pneumonia and heart ailments.

The elderly’s is the second COVID-19 related death of the day on Friday.

Earlier, a 70-year-old COVID-19 man died at CD hospital.

So far, 119 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 105 from the valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 28 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (19), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Budgam (10), Anantnag (9), Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

