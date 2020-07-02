Militant killed, CRPF man injured in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: A militant has been killed while as a CRPF personnel received injuries in the ongoing gunfight between militants and forces in Malbagh area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

The gunfight was triggered this evening shortly after government forces cordoned off the area where the militants were trapped.

As the forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering a gunfight.

A senior police officer said confirmed the killing of an unidentified militant adding a CRPF personnel had been injured in the encounter and had been shifted to nearby hospital. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print