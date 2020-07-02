COVID-19: 2 elderly die at SKIMS, J&K toll 109

Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 patients from Kulgam and Baramulla districts have died at SKIMS Soura taking the J&K disease toll to 109 in J&K, Kashmir Reader has learnt.

Official sources said that a 55-year-old man from Yaripora area of Kulgam who was undergoing treatment at the hospital with underlying ailments since June 22 died at around Wednesday midnight.

They further said that another 65-year-old man from Sopore who was also admitted on June 22 passed at SKIMS at 3:05 am Thursday due to sudden cardiopulmonary arrest.

The patient too was suffering from underlying ailments including Community acquired pneumonia.

The duo’s death has taken J&K COVID-19 toll to 109- ninety-six from Kashmir and 13 from Jammu.

