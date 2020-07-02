ACB arrests former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested former MD SICOP Bhupinder Singh Dua for his alleged involvement in ‘disproportionate assets case.’

A statement said that Dua has amassed massive wealth and raised a number of assets in his own name as well as in the names of his family members and close relatives. He had acquired these assets with the ill-gotten money earned through corrupt practices during his stint in SICOP in various capacities.

Detailing out the assets recovered from Dua, the statement reads that, “During an earlier search conducted on 14.10.2019 by ACB, the valuable assets recovered from the premises included; Golden ornaments weighing 1.834 kilograms, Silver weighing 1.470 kilograms alongside a cash amount of Rs. 957400/-.

In the ongoing investigation, as per the statement, it was discovered that Dua has also acquired the movable/immovable proprieties, which include twelve different factories including M/S Modern Plastics, M/S Neptune Plastics and Modern Fabrications under different names and style established by him and his family members.

Large number of goods carrier (trucks) purchased by him as well as his family members, two houses and two plots alongside four luxury vehicles were also seized from his possession, the statement reads.

The retired public servant has also raised a double storey palatial house in Posh Nanak Nagar area over a piece of land measuring 2 Kanals approximately which according to the statement, “clearly indicates that the accused is having property disproportionate to his known sources which has been acquired by him through illegal and corrupt practices during his service career.”

The accused, according to the statement, “was given ample time and opportunity to provide details of the assets (properties) acquired by him.

The culprit has been taken into custody by ACB for questioning regarding the assets acquired by him, and further investigations taken up, the statement reads further.

