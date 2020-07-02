Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Thursday recorded 100th death related to COVID-19 after a 65-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district who died at SMHS on Thursday morning turned out to be positive for the disease.

The elderly was admitted at SMHS on June 30 as a case of Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) and hypokalaemia died at SMHS today morning.

His sample has now tested positive for COVID-19 this adding to the overall J&K disease toll.

More significantly, the elderly’s is the 100th COVID-19 related death in Kashmir valley alone while Jammu has reported a way lesser fatality of 13.

Earlier, five patients including 65-year-old male from Tarigam Kulgam, a 73-year-old lady from Battamaloo, Srinagar, a 75-year-old male from Budgam, a 55-year-old male from Hatipora Kulgam and a 65-year-old male from Sopore, who jada tested COVID-19 positive, died in Kashmir in last 24 hours. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print