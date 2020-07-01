Sopore militant attack: CRPF trooper, civilian killed

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper and a civilian were killed while three other paramilitary personnel were injured in the militant attack on a CRPF party at Model town of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

DGP, Dilbagh Singh confirmed the killing of a CRPF personnel and one civilian.

He said the injured CRPF personnel were being evacuated to 92 base hospital.

The slain CRPF personnel has been identified as Dipchand Verma and the injured CRPF personnel as constable Bhoya Rajesh, constable Deepak Patil and Nilesh Chawde. (GNS)

