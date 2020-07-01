Six more Covid deaths, 198 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported six deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the total death toll due to novel coronavirus in the region to 107, officials said.

They said five of the deceased belong to Kashmir valley while one is from Jammu division.

The deceased included a 50-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Eidgah, Srinagar who died at SKIMS Soura, two elderlies-a 75-year-old man from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and 80-year-old man from Bijbehara area of Anantnag district who succumbed to the disease at CD hospital.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said that the duo was suffering from pneumonia besides respiratory diseases and other ailments.

He said that the patient from Sopore died during the night and the one from Bijbehara died on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this morning, a 50 -year -old woman from Eidgah, Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at SKIMS Soura.

The woman died at the hospital after her condition deteriorated following multiple ailments including respiratory failure, SKIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq Jan told Kashmir Reader.

He said the patient was admitted to the hospital’s Infectious Disease Block on June 19 with underlying problems including hypertension, hypothyroidism with community-acquired pneumonia and Type 1 Respiratory Failure.

He said the woman expired on Wednesday around 6 am.

In the evening two more COVID deaths were reported from SKIMS Soura after two middle-aged cancer patients breathed their last in the infectious diseases ward of SKIMS.

The duo included a 50-year-old woman from Kandi, Kupwara, who was suffering from Carcinoma of unknown origin and 45-year-old man of Shangus Anantnag, who was admitted to SKIMS with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a kind of blood cancer on June 28.

One more death was today reported from Jammu district. The patient died at GMC Jammu after he tested positive for the virus.

With these deaths, 107 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 94 from the Valley and 13 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday which took the total number of Covid-19 cases to 7,695 including 4,856 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 179 were reported from Kashmir while 19 were detected at Jammu.

The two major hospitals of Kashmir valley recorded 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday including 15 CRPF personnel and two persons from Mumbai.

“We tested 2,550 swab samples since Tuesday at SKIMS virology lab of which 85 were detected positive,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, the Medical Superintendent.

“The new cases include 15 from CRPF, 29 from Shopian, 15 from Pulwama, nine from Srinagar, six from Anantnag, two from Budgam, three from Baramulla, One each from Kupwara, Kulgam and Ganderbal,” he said.

The remaining three patients belong to Mumbai and their samples were received from CMO Srinagar on Tuesday, MS said.

On the other hand, SKIMS Bemina confirmed 15 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours including three minors

