Govt extends Covid guidelines till July 3

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended guidelines cum restrictions related to COVID-19 till July 3.

It said that Government of India’s fresh guidelines on some relaxations require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order issued here by the State Executive Committee said the guidelines or instructions issued on June 7 with regard to lockdown would continue until July 3.

