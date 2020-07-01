Covid toll above 100 with 6 more deaths, 260 new cases raise tally to 7,497

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported six deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, including two from the same hospital, taking the total death toll due to novel coronavirus in the region to 101, officials said.

They said five deceased belong to Kashmir valley while one is from Jammu division.

The deceased included a 24-year-old law student from Shopian who recently met with a road accident and died at CD Hospital, a 45-year-old man from Anantnag, an 85-year-old woman from Kathua district, a middle-age man from Baramulla and two persons from Srinagar including a man and a woman of the same age group (65).

As per health officials, five Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday while the Anantnag man died at SMHS Hospital on Monday.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told Kashmir Reader that a 45-year-old man from Bijbehara, Anantnag with ‘bilateral pneumonia’ died at the hospital on Monday.

The Qamarwari man who died on Tuesday morning tested positive for Covid-19 afterwards.

He was admitted to the SHMS hospital’s isolation ward yesterday.

Earlier, four deaths took place in Jammu and Kashmir including two of them at CD hospital here including a 24-year-old law student from Shopian and a 65-year-old woman, from Bhagat Barzulla Srinagar.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent Chest Diseases Hospital said that the 24-year-old man was shifted from SHMS hospital yesterday after testing positive for the new virus.

“He had suffered a head injury due to a road accident and was in serious condition. He was shifted from SMHS Hospital for ventilator support and treatment for Covid-19,” he said.

The 65-year-old woman from Baghat, Barzulla was also on a ventilator, according to him. “She was hypertensive, diabetic and had other ailments.”

An elderly woman from Basohli area of Kathua district died at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. She was the first Covid-19 victim in the district.

As per officials, she was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was on oxygen since admission.

She died at around 7.30 a.m. today after remaining admitted to the GMC Jammu for five days since June 25, said a senior doctor.

Later in the day, a 55-year-old Covid-19 positive patient from Baramulla district died at SKIMS Bemina.

A resident of Dewan Bagh Baramulla, the man was admitted to the hospital on June 27 pneumonia, Medical Superintendent Dr Shifa Deva told Kashmir Reader.

With these deaths, 101 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 89 from the Valley and 12 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 260 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 7,497 including 4,722 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 228 were reported from Kashmir while 32 were detected at Jammu.

The two major hospitals of Kashmir valley recorded 181 new coronavirus cases on Saturday including 60 CRPF personnel.

“We tested 2,278 swab samples since Monday at SKIMS virology lab of which 145 were detected positive,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, the Medical Superintendent.

“The new cases include 60 from CRPF, 19 from Shopian, 18 from Anantnag, 13 from Pulwama, 17 from Srinagar, seven from Baramulla. Four from Kulgam, two from Ganderbal, two each from Budgam and Bandipora and one from Kupwara,” he said.

On the other hand, SKIMS Bemina confirmed 36 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours including three minors.

