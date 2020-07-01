9 test positive in Ladakh

Leh: Nine more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 973, officials said on Tuesday.

All the nine new cases were detected in Leh district, the health department officials said.

They also said 32 more patients were cured in Kargil district and subsequently discharged from hospital on Tuesday, bringing down the number of active cases in the region to 324 –107 in Leh and 217 in Kargil.

The condition of all the active cases is stable, the officials said.

Ladakh has recorded one COVID-19 related death, while 648 persons have been cured of the infection in the twin districts till date, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print