50-year-old Srinagar woman dies of COVID-19 at SKIMS, J&K toll 102

Srinagar: A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Srinagar with underlying ailments expired at SKIMS Soura in the wee hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Her death has taken the J&K disease toll to 102.

A resident of Srinagar’s Eidgah area, the woman died at the hospital after her condition deteriorated following multiple ailments including respiratory failure, hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq Jan told Kashmir Reader.

Dr Jan said the patient was admitted to the hospital’s Infectious Disease Block on June 19 with underlying problems including hypertension, hypothyroidism with community acquired pneumonia and Type 1 Respiratory Failure.

He said the woman expired on Wednesday around 6 am.

