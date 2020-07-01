3 CRPF men among four injured in Sopore militant attack

Srinagar: Four people including three CRPF personnel were injured after militants attacked a CRPF party of 179 BN at Model town of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

As per a senior Police officer, the militants attacked CRPF patrolling party in model town of Sopore by firing indiscriminately, in which four people including three CRPF personnel were injured.

They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

