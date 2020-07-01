2 more COVID-19 deaths in Kashmir take J&K toll to 104

Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 positive patients from Kashmir have died at CD hospital Srinagar taking the toll of deaths related to the disease to 104 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased- a 75-year-old man from Sopore and 80-year-old man from Bibehara area of Anantnag district succumbed to the disease this morning at the hospital a sorry officials.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said that the duo was suffering from pneumonia besides respiratory diseases and other ailments.

He said that the patient from Sopore died during night and the one from Bijbehara died on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this morning, a 50 -year -old lady from Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at SKIMS Soura.

The death toll related to Covid-19 in J&K has reached to 104 comprising 92 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu division. (KNO)

