Srinagar man who falls from wall dies at SMHS Hospital

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man died on Tuesday after he fell from a wall in Bemina area of Srinagar, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan of Nowpora, Safa Kadal Srinagar.

Khan, it has been learnt, was decorating a seven feet wall at a marriage ceremony in Bemina Srinagar on Monday when he fell down.

He was taken to SMHS hospital where doctors stated that his spinal cord had completely broken and was put on a ventilator.

Officials said Khan succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He is survived by a three-month-old daughter, wife and an aged mother.

Meanwhile, amid tears and sobs, thousands of people participated in his last rites. Khan was buried at his ancestral graveyard at Waniyar Safa Kadal. (KNO

