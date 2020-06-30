Man critical after hit by tipper in Baramulla’s Pattan

Baramulla: A man recieved serious injuries after he was hit by a speeding tipper in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The injured identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik of Tar Mohalla Pattan was hit by the tipper at main market Pattan and was critically injured, locals said.

Malik was later removed to nearby hospital from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, local police in Pattan have registered a case into the matter and have started further investigation.

