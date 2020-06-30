Kathua reports first COVID-19 death, J&K toll 97

Srinagar: An 85-year-old woman from Basohli area of the Kathua district died at GMC Jammu on Tuesday.

The octogenarian is the first Covid-19 victim in the district and her death takes the overall fatality count to 97 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Dean Government Medical College Jammu, Dr. Nasib Chand Digra said the lady

was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was on oxygen since admission. She died at 7.30 a.m. today, Dr Digra said.

With history of travel, she was admitted to the JMC on June 25 and was on oxygen support since, a senior doctor of the hospital said.

So far, 97 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—12 from Jammu division and 85 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (13), Shopian (11), seven each from Jammu and Budgam and Anantnag and Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

