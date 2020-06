Srinagar: A 52-year-old COVID-19 man from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died at SKIMS Hospital Bemina taking the J&K disease toll to 98.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on June 27 with multiple underlying ailments including bilateral pneumonia, MS of the hospital, Dr Shifa Deva said adding that the patient died at around 9 am this morning.

