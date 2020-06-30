Gunfight underway in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Anantnag: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Waghama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

An official said that the encounter followed after Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Sources said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the gunfight site.

Pertinently this is 14th encounter in south Kashmir in June in which 36 militants have been killed so far. (KNO)

