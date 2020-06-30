Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama

Pulwama: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Brantal Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening

The encounter was triggered after a joint team of Police, army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

This is second encounter in a day in south Kashmir. Two militants were killed in an encounter at Waghama Bijbehara area of Anantnag this morning. (KNO)

