Two shopkeepers, butcher test positive in Pampore

Srinagar: Three shopkeepers including a butcher and two provisional store owners tested positive for Covid in Pampore Tehsil in Pulwama on Sunday.

An official said that two provisional shopkeepers from Ladhoo village of Pampore and the third person, a resident of Shar Shaali village, who runs a butcher shop at Ladhoo, tested positive for COVID -19.

“All the three positive cases were moved to an isolation facility,” the official said. He said that 26 contacts of the butcher were sent to quarantine while authorities are identifying contacts of the other two positive cases so that they can be quarantined as well.

Tehsildar Pampore, Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that they had collected samples of shopkeepers from Ladhoo on June 26.

“The results of three service providers returned positive,” he said.

Ladhoo has already been declared a red zone area after a few cases of COVID -19 were reported from the village a couple of weeks ago.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print