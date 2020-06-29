JKRTC imposes penalty of Rs 1.7 lakh on 2 conductors

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation on Monday imposed a total penalty of over Rs 1.7 lakh on its two conductors and suspended the services of a driver for negligence of duty, an official statement said.

Managing Director, JKRTC, Angrez Singh Rana issued these orders on the recommendations and reports submitted by general managers (operation) of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

In view of magnanimity of offence, a total of Rs 1,70,553 penalty has been imposed on two conductors of the corporation, including the calculated penalty of an amount of Rs 1,61,035 imposed on Mohammad Salim and Rs 9,518 imposed on Tara Chand, the statement said.

The penalty shall be recoverable from the salaries of the two conductors, it said.

They will also furnish an undertaking to the effect that they will not repeat similar practice in future, the statement said.

Besides, the JKRTC also suspended the consolidated services of driver Ghulam Moh Ud Din, it said.

