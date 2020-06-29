Geelani calls it quits in the face of ‘current state of affairs’ in Hurriyat Conference

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani has announced a “complete separation” from the amalgam on Monday

In an audio issued this morning, the top Hurriyat leader said that he is quitting the conglomerate “keeping in view the present state of affairs in the All Parties Hurriyat Conference”.

He added that a detailed letter had been shot to all the APHC units in this regard.

The veteran leader steered the conglomerate for nearly two decades. In early 2000, he developed acute differences with his counterparts and formed his own amalgam. His scathing opposition to former Pakistan dictator Gen Parvez Musharraf four point formula and refusal to relent on right to self-determination Kashmir policy elevated his stature in the Valley.

