Domicile law illegal, unconstitutional: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the domicile law is unconstitutional and illegal saying he is not going to accept anything which is unconstitutional.

“We are united against everything they have done, it is illegal, unconstitutional. How do you think I am going to accept something that is unconstitutional,” he told reporters in Anantnag.

About the ongoing standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, he said war is no solution to resolve the disputes between the countries.

“India-China or India-Pakistan, the only future is talks, war is not a solution,” he said.

The former chief minister along with two other former chief ministers — his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Public Safety Act or the PSA was slapped on all three of them. His PSA was revoked and he was released in March.

“God has given me the strength that I needed in these eight months that I stayed in,” he said.

—With IANS inputs

