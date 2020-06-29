Covid-19 cases cross 7,000 mark with 127 new cases

Srinagar: The number of persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 7,000 mark as 127 more people tested positive on Sunday.

“One hundred and twenty-seven new positive cases have been reported in J&K since Saturday which include 25 from Jammu and 102 from Kashmir,” said the official media bulletin, adding that 91 more patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.

It said 27 of the new cases are recent travellers. Thirty of the new cases are from Srinagar, 22 from Budgam, 16 from Kupwara, 11 from Pulwama, 10 from Udhampur, 8 from Jammu, 7 from Kulgam, 6 from Baramulla, 4 from Ganderbal, 3 from Kathua, 2 each from Shopian, Anantnag and Doda, and 1 each from Bandipora, Ramban and Poonch districts.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 7,093.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 5,559 are from Kashmir and 1,534 from Jammu. Of them, 94 people (83 in Kashmir and 11 In Jammu) have died and 4,316 patients (3,235 from Kashmir and 1081 from Jammu) have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 2,683 (2,241 in Kashmir and 442 in Jammu).

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (13), Shopian (10), 7 each in Jammu and Budgam, 6 in Anantnag, 5 in Kupwara, 4 in Pulwama, and one death each in Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Of the 127 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K, 47 have been confirmed at the virology lab of SKIMS Bemina while 30 samples tested positive at SKIMS Bemina.

