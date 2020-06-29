65-year-old Shopian man’s sample returns COVID-19 positive post his death, J&K toll 95

Srinagar: A 65-year old man from Shopian district who died at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital this morning has turned out to be COVID-19 positive taking the J&K disease toll to 95.

The elderly was admitted at the hospital on Sunday with comorbidities including hypertension, hospital sources told Kashmir Reader adding the patient was sampled for COVID-19 the same day.

The elderly’s swab sample has returned COVID-19 positive this morning shortly after his death, officials added.

The elderly’s death has taken J&K COVID-19 toll to 95 comprising 84 from Kashmir and 11 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print