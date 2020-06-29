2nd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir as 45-year-old Anantnag man dies at SMHS

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported second COVID-19 death of the day on Monday after a 45-yearman from Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

The middle aged man, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with bilateral pneumonia, died this afternoon even as he tested COVID-19 positive.

The man’s death has taken J&K COVID-19 death toll to 96. His was the second COVID-19 related death on Monday in Kashmir.

Earlier this morning, a 65-year old positive man from Shopian district died at the same hospital and later turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

The elderly was admitted at the hospital on Sunday with comorbidities including hypertension and he was sampled for COVID-19 the same day.

The elderly’s swab sample returned COVID-19 positive this morning shortly after his death, officials added. (GNS)

