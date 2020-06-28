Wildlife, Forest departments’ joint efforts avert major forest fire in Pulwama

Fo

Shopian: Officials from Wildlife and Forest departments on Sunday averted a major ecological tragedy by extinguishing in time a bush fire that broke out in Shikargah forests of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The bushfire broke out Saturday evening at Kamla-Buchoo spot, an interface between the forest and the Wildlife area, Intisar Suhail, Wildlife Warden Shopian Division, which also includes Pulwama district told Kashmir Reader.

Suhail said that swift action by officials saved the trees and green cover of the area.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that a firefighting operation was launched immediately after the bush fire broke out adding that all live trees were saved.

More than the trees, the timely action has averted a major wildlife tragedy as over a dozen of majestic Hangul, a critically endangered Kashmiri deer species were caught on camera in the area by the Wildlife Department.

While the department avoided releasing the pictures officially, the sight raised the hopes of revival of the rare species.

