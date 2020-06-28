Two arrested with narcotics worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militant associates from whose possession narcotics worth around Rs 65 crore and arms were recovered in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The duo was arrested in the frontier district by Kupwara police along with Army, J&K Police tweeted this afternoon.
Police said that 13.5 kg narcotic substance worth approximately Rs 65 crore had been recovered from the duo’s possession besides 2 pistols and 4 grenades.
A case has been registered into the incident and investigation started, police said.

