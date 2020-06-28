One killed, two injured in road accident at Pampore

PAMPORE: A person died and two others were injured in a road accident on Srinagar -Jammu highway in Saffron town Pampore area of South Kashmir ‘s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pampore Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that car bearing number JK22/9260 and tripper bearing number JK01T/6929 collided with each other near HP gas plant Galander area of Pampore in which three persons, a father son duo and driver of Maruti were critically injured.

The injured were shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore where they were referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment where the driver succumbed to his injuries, SHO said.

The deceased driver was identified as Wase Ahmad Peerzada, 48, son of Najafuddin resident of Taka Mohalla Shopian.The injured persons have been identified as

Riyaz Ahmad Sofi (55) son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Bona Bazar Shopian and Abrar Ahmad Sofi son of Riyaz Ahmad.

A case under 46/2020 has been registered in this regard in police station Pampore.

