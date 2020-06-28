KU issues guidelines for research, lab work

Srinagar: To ensure there is no academic loss to the research scholars, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad has authorised several recommendations of the Advisory and Monitoring Committee (AMC).

The AMC was constituted for the smooth conduct of academic and research programmes amid Covid-19 situation. Circulars issued by the office of Dean Research KU have been placed on the varsity website and lists all the special majors taken by the University to facilitate the research and practical work in labs, an official handout said. These include permission to faculty, principal investigators and research scholars to use the labs and conduct experiments to avoid expiry of the reagents, chemicals and other perishable experimental materials.

The circular reads that “the Dean Research shall allow, on case to case basis, Research Scholars to attend the labs subject to the adherence of the COVID safety guidelines issued by the government of India and UT government from time to time.”

For academic clearance of thesis submission the concerned HoDs have been authorised to forward thesis to the experts for evaluation without pressing for the academic clearance before submission, as already recommended by the Advisory and Monitoring Committee as a special provision under COVID pandemic. The HoDs are however encouraged to approach the Dean Research office, wherever possible, for the issuance of the academic clearance.

Regarding extension in the PhD/IPhD registration it has been approved that the students who could not submit their thesis due to the COVID pandemic shall continue to avail six months extension from the expiry of their registration till the pandemic threat is significantly over. The HoDs shall forward the cases of the expired registration of the students during the COVID pandemic to the Dean Research, through the concerned Deans of the schools, for approval of special extension.

Meanwhile streamlining the conduct and evaluation of the practical work/ lab sessions at the varsity further, the Vice Chancellor has also authorised a series of recommendations of the sub-committee constituted on the conduct and evaluation of practical/lab sessions of the UG/PG students in the University.

Categorising the lab work into 4 distinct categories the VC authorised the conduct of lab work in online mode using various suitable platforms wherever possible. The practicals under 4th Category, that cannot be done in online mode, shall be held in the labs following all the Covid- 19 guidelines for safety and physical distancing. The students/scholars shall be asked to attend the labs in smaller groups. These practicals shall also be done towards the end of the semester after having completed the rest of the work. Similar pattern shall be followed for the evaluation and assessment of the practical work for each category.

