Girls outshine boys as JKBOSE declares class 12 results in summer zone Jammu

Jammu: Girls outshined boys in J&K Board of School Education results for class 12 in UT’s summer zone Jammu on Sunday with both government and private schools showing a marked improvement despite a challenging situation due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 33,779 students – 17,759 boys and 16,020 girls — were enrolled for the examination, out of which 26,139 have passed.

The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 82 percent, while it was 73 percent for boys, said officials.

Ritika Sharma topped the merit list in Arts stream with 99.0 percent marks, while Anshul Thakur, Kritika Sharma, Reeba Shamim Malik, Stazin Sharab and Tania Gupta shared the first position in Science stream with 98.6 percent marks each, the officials said.

Kriti secured the first position in Commerce stream with 98.4 percent marks and Tanisha Jain in Home Science with 85.8 percent marks, they added.

Officials said the first 10 positions in Science stream were shared by 82 students — 52 of them girls — while in Commerce, the first 10 positions were shared by 27 students, including 22 girls.

A total of 22 students — 20 of them girls — shared the first 10 positions in arts stream.

Of the total students, 9,100 got distinctions, while 10,653 got first division, 5,714 second division and 672 secured third division, they said.

In Arts stream, the pass percentage for girls was 74 percent compared to 57 percent for boys while 95 percent girls emerged successful in Commerce stream against 85 percent boys.

In Science, 89 percent girls and 81 percent boys passed the examination, they said.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Principal Secretary (School Education and Skill Development) Asgar Hassan Samoon said the government schools’ performance improved from 55.70 pass percentage last year to 73 percent this year.

The private schools also improved their pass percentage from 73.07 last year to 85 percent this year, he said, adding the overall pass percentage of the students is 77.83 percent while 26 top positions in different streams were taken by government schools.

Director School Education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta said the JKBOSE declared the results in most difficult circumstances amid the pandemic.

Among the 26 students of government schools who shared top positions, she said, the first position was shared by three government school students and two private schools in science stream besides the second position also bagged by government school.

In Arts, nine government school students were among the top 10 including the second position, while the commerce stream saw two government school students among the top 10 including second and eighth position.

Seven government students were among top 10 in home science, she said.

