Div Com reviews progress of various developmental works in B’la

BARAMULLA: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today conducted an extensive tour of district Baramulla to have first hand appraisal of various developmental activities undertaken by different agencies across the district.

During the visit he inspected facilities put in place at COVID-19 hospital established in Sub-district Hospital Sopore and took stock of various measures taken to control the pandemic.

He also inspected various quarantine centres during which he was briefed by District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo about various arrangements put in place by the district administration for quarantiners.

DDC also informed him that district administration has taken several novel measures to combat the spread of the infection besides appraising the Div. Com. about SOPs and other necessary guidelines issued in connection with gradual unlocking of COVID-19 lockdown.

P K Pole also inspected the pace and position of construction work on some blocks in Govt Degree College Sopore and took an appraisal of macadimization and blacktopping work, undergoing across the district during which he stressed for accelerating the pace of work besides directed to ensure that the quality of the work is not compromised.

Moreover, the Divisional Commissioner also took stock of the progress on the construction of Govt Polytechnic College situated at Kanispora area of Baramulla district wherein he exhorted upon the concerned to mobilize the additional men and machinery for completing the project so that the college is made functional for educational purposes.

Meanwhile, P K Pole interacted with some progressive farmers who appraised him about­ various means and methods they are using in their fields, he reiterated that administration is exploring every possibility to ensure the farmers’ welfare especially during the present circumstances arised due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Furthermore, deputations of Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson and Municipal Council Members led by President MC Baramulla called on Divisional Commissioner at Dak Bungalow Baramulla who appraised him about various matters of vital public importance.

Div Com gave patient hearing to the issues and demands and assured that all the demands and grievances shall be redressed on priority and termed empowerment of PRIs vital for socio-economic development at the grass roots level.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner chaired a separate meeting to discuss various measures taken to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The meeting also discussed various revenue matters that include digitization of land records, preparation and updation of mutations etc.

He directed to complete the digitization and other related processes as early as possible for which he stressed for mobilizing the available resources efficiently and productively.

He further directed to ensure the implementation of advisories and SOPs issued in connection with COVID-19 so that the further spread of the virus is controlled.

