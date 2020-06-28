Cab operators protest, seek permission to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway again

SRINAGAR: Cab operators who ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Saturday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding that the government allow their vehicles to ferry passengers from Srinagar to Jammu.

Scores of drivers operating the cab service from TRC Taxi Stand Srinagar assembled here in Press enclave, chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesting drivers said that after traffic movement has been suspended by the government in wake of Covid-19 their livelihood has been hit , as they are not able to ferry passenger’s from Srinagar to Jammu and back.

President of the operators union TRC Taxi stand said that the Jammu bound vehicles from TRC stand are running our services from Srinagar to Jammu from last 12 years, but for the past three months the services have been shut, resulting in losing our earnings.

He said that we have also approached the Concerned Deputy commissioner regarding this issue. Now we are waiting for the response from themi. We are ready to follow the SOPs and guidelines of the government. If they will give us permission to operate our vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu.

The protesting drivers requested Divisional commissioner Kashmir and Deputy commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and resume their services .

An official from the traffic control unit Ramban said that they are allowing only those vehicles, who have proper permission from the government.

