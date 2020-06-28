BDC office inaugurated at Pampore

PAMPORE: Office for block development council was inaugurated in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The block development council office Pampore, housed in RDD building, was inaugurated by its chairman, Mohammad Altaf Mir in presence of BDO Pampore Masood Ahmad Wani, Sarpanchs and village level workers.

“The office will be functional from today itself, a separate room is reserved for Sarpanchs of the block,” Mohammad Altaf Mir said.

He added that the office will function on all working days of a week.

“The office at the block headquarter will enable us to ensure supervision of various developmental projects in 22 different government departments,” he said, adding that people can visit the office any time during working hours to seek redressal of their grievances.

