Jammu: Two persons were killed while five others were injured in a road accident in RS Pura area of Jammu district.

Police officials said that a car bearing registration number (JK02CK-1337) skidded off the road at Gondla village in RS Pura.

“Two persons were killed on the spot while five others sustained injuries,” they said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police has taken cognizance of the matter, they added. (KNO)

