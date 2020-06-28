10 Containment Zones partially de- notified in Pulwama

PULWAMA: District Authorities Pulwama today ordered partial de-notification of various red zones in the district.

In this regard District Magistrate Pulwama Dr. Raghav Langer today announced that these villages were earlier declared as containment zones after COVID -19 positive cases were reported from these areas, while the entire primary and secondary contacts of positive patients from these zones have either completed institutional or home quarantine.

Based on the report of Chief Medical Officer, these villages are hitherto de-notified partially from red zone category, as no case was reported in these areas from last 21 days.

These 10 villages or habitations that stand de-notified (partial) from Red Zones include Gorichek, Dardpora, Frasipora, Gussoo, Shairbagh, Khaigam of Tehsil Rajpora and Chandgam, Gudoora of Tehsil Pulwama besides Banderpora Chirat of Tehsil Kakapora and Samboora of Tehsil Pampore.

It was also directed that concerned BMOs shall ensure fulfilling of remaining conditions as notified vide SOP for full de-notification and in case of any fresh case they shall again revert the habitation to Red zone status.

District Authorities from time to time have declared the below mentioned villages as Red zones and authorities have appealed the people to obey the restriction orders.

The Red zones include Sangerwani , Abhama , Parigam , Penglina , Rahmoo , Reshipora Pampore , Kakapora , Monvij , Wandakhpora , IGC Lassipora Estate , Drabgam Bala , Drabgam Payeen , Neibugh , Larkipora , Namblabal , Jawbehara , Ghat Tokuna , Reshipora Pulwama , Amlar Tral , Bon Mohalla Tral , Marvel and Khadermoh.

Besides New Colony Arihal , Barsoo , Aramula , Ladhoo , Budroo Mohalla Tral I Payeen , Lonepora Lajoora , Khellan Pulwama , Arihal Budapora , Kahlil Lalpora Tral , Banpora Malikpora , Nai Basti Tral I Bala , Naik Mohalla Pinglish , Mir Mohalla Khrew , Pathan Pulwama are also Red zone areas.

Madina Colony Khrew Pampore , Joo Mohalla Wuyan Pampore , Kachipora , Dar Mohalla Khankahbagh Pampore , Factory Mohalla Bellow , Bilal Colony Awantipora , Tujan , Makdam Mohalla and Sheikh Mohalla Kamrazipora , Banpora Chersoo and Cherawani Mohalla Malangpora are also in the Red zone list.

