Srinagar: The swab sample of an 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who died on Friday has returned positive for COVID-19 this morning taking the J&K disease toll to 92.

The elderly was admitted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on June 25 with underlying ailments including COPD and Pneumonia and died last evening at the hospital’s isolation ward, Medical Superintendent, Dr Nazir Choudhary said.

