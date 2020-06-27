45-year-old Kulgam woman dies day after testing COVID-19 positive, J&K toll rises to 93

Srinagar: A 45-year-old woman from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died Saturday morning at SKIMS Soura a day after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The lady’s death has taken J&K disease toll to 93.

As per Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, the lady was admitted to the hospital with underlying ailments of hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, common acquired pnemonia (CAP) and severe dysphagia.

Dr Jan informed that the woman was sampled for COVID-19 on June 25 and tested positive for the disease the next day.

The patient expired on Saturday June 27 at 11:00 am after she was put on ventilator, Dr Jan added.

