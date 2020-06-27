3 more Covid-19 deaths, 204 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll due to novel coronavirus in the region to 94.

As per officials, two women—a 70-year-old resident of Sopore, Baramulla, a 45-year-old resident of Kulgam and a 70-year-old man from Kulgam became the latest victims of Covid-19 infection in J&K.

The Sopore woman died on Friday at SMHS Hospital and her sample was detected Covid-19 positive on Saturday morning.

“She had many underlying ailments including COPD and pneumonia,” Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary said, adding that the patient breathed her last late last evening at the isolation ward.

The deceased woman from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died Saturday morning at SKIMS Soura, a day after testing positive for the Covid infection, officials said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said the lady was admitted to the hospital with underlying ailments of hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, common acquired pneumonia (CAP) and severe dysphagia.

“The woman was sampled for Covid-19 on June 25 and tested positive for the disease the next day,” he said.

The patient expired on Saturday at 11:00 am even as she was put on a ventilator, Dr Jan added.

So far, 93 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K, 11 from Jammu and 80 from the Valley. Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (12), Shopian (10), 7 each in Jammu and Budgam, 6 in Anantnag, 5 in Kupwara, 4 in Pulwama, and one death each in Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, 204 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in J&K since Friday evening, including 13 from Jammu division and 191 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases has now gone up to 6,966 in J&K.

Officials said the highest number (52) of positive cases were detected in Baramulla district, followed by Srinagar with 49 cases, Shopian (26), Pulwama (20), Budgam (13), Kupwara (9), Kulgam (8) and Anantnag (6).

Officials said 145 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, including 58 from Jammu and 87 from Kashmir, since Friday evening.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 109 were detected at SKIMS Soura out of 2,973 samples tested at the hospital’s virology lab while 13 new Covid-19 cases were detected at SKIMS Bemina out of 539 samples tested there.

Of the new cases, 33 are from CRPF and BSF battalions and three employees at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office in Kupwara.

