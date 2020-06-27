2 militant associates arrested along with Rs 65 crore worth of narcotics in Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militant associates from whose possession narcotics worth around Rs 65 crore and arms were recovered in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The duo was arrested in the frontier district by Kupwara police along with Army, J&K Police tweeted this afternoon.
Police said that that 13.5 kg narcotic substance worth approximately Rs 65 crorehad been recovered from the duo’s possession besides 2 pistols and 4 grenades.
A case has been registered into the incident and investigation started, police said.

