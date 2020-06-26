Traders’ body concerned over lack of development in Uri

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation(KTMF) delegation led by its President Mohammad Yaseen Khan on Thursday visited Uri Tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and met shopkeepers, traders and people from business community there.

Khan who also heads Kashmir Economic Alliance( KEA) said a range of issues concerning the shopkeepers and residents of the frontier area were raised by them, a statement said.

It quoted the President traders’ federation saying that there was a dire need to minimise the difficulties of the locals and improve their economies.

As per the statement, the major demands put forth by the locals of Uri area include a proper drainage system, addition of fire tenders in the area, construction of passenger sheds, community bunkers, road widening with rehabilitation of affected shopkeepers, availability of drinking water in the markets, sanitation and cleanliness. While listening to the demands of the traders, Khan assured them of taking up the issues with concerned authorities at an earliest.

He said it was the duty of the business community to highlight the woes of traders. Khan also urged the J&K administration to utilize its resources to reduce the issues of the local populace in Uri.

While on his way back to Srinagar, Khan met Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo and apprised him of the difficulties faced by the people of the district.

On giving a patient hearing, DC Baramulla assured Khan of resolving most of the issues in coming days.

Earlier on his arrival at Uri town, the President KTMF was accorded a warm welcome by Traders Federation Uri in a simple yet impressive gathering held at Rest House Uri.

Khan felicitated Haji Mohammad Shafi for being elected as President Traders Federation Uri. Other prominent citizens of Uri present on the occasion included Haji Assudullah Lone Ex-Chairman of the local association and Haji Saad.

Khan was accompanied by General Secretary Traders Federation Baramulla Er Tariq Ahmad Mugloo , President Traders Federation Handwara Sofi Ajaz and several other members of KTMF which include Lateef Ah Sofi, Raja Fida Hussain Khan, Gh Qadir Mir, Ashfaq Ah Mahajan and Tariq Ahmad.

