SMC Commissioner tours city areas, Athwajan

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Gazanfar Ali today toured various areas including Nawakadal, bulbul lankar shrine, Eidgah, Safa Kadal, Athwajan etc

Gazanfar who visited these areas on the demand of public was accomanied by Joint Commissioner works, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah ,concerned team of Engineers , ward officers and other officials.

The general public from the above mentioned areas put forth different greviances to which Commissioner SMC took note of and assured prompt redressal of the issues .

At Athwaajan the locals disscussed various issues pertaning to lanes and drains .

Commissioner assured its inhabitants to resolve all the issues in a time bound manner.

He directed the concerned engineers to prepare the estimate for the same

During the tour Commissioner also reviewed sanitation and other allied matters of the Corporation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print