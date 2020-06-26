Six go missing after vehicle falls in river at Kishtwar

Jammu: Six persons went missing after a vehicle, they were travelling in, skidded off the road and rolled down into a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The mishap occurred on Kishtwar-Paddar road at Bhot nallah area, they said.

Army and police have launched an operation to trace the people who went missing in the river, they said.

—PTI

