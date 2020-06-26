Polytechnic engineering students demand mass promotion, instead of exams

SRINAGAR: Polytechnic engineering students on Thursday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the mass promotion in their second-semester.

Scores of students assembled here in the Press enclave chanting the slogans in favor of their demands.

Sadaf, one of the protesting students of the 2nd semester said that we are protesting against the notification of the examination issued by the board of technical education. But we are not preparing for the exams.

“If the technical board is thinking that we are taking the online classes. But we are mechanical engineering students and ours is practical based educational system.

“Our education field is very different as compared to the other fields. it is not possible for us to prepare for the exams without the practical knowledge,” she said

She said that we are requested the technical board of education to go for mass promotion in the second-semester exams.

Another protesting girl student said that they are sending the videos to the students upon the 2G internet speed. We are not able to watch these videos upon the low internet speed. Then the government should restore the 4G. So, we can watch videos properly and can prepare for the exams.

“We did not have proper study material, so we can prepare for the exams. We have also informed the college regarding this issue as they are well aware regarding the issue,” she said.

The protesting polytechnic students requested the higher authorities of the technical education to look into the matter and providing mass promotions to the students.

