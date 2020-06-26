Boy comes under Army vehicle in Kupwara, dies

Kupwara: A 12-year-old boy was killed in a road mishap after coming under an Army vehicle here in Shadipora, Kigam area on Friday evening, official sources said.

They said that one Farhan Ahmad Sher Gojri son of Nazir Ahmad Sher Gojri residence of Shadipora, Drugmulla came under an Army Casper, during which the youth sustained critical injuries.

The youth was evacuated to Quality Medical Care Hospital at Bramri, Drugmulla. However the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, they said.

Confirming the death, SSP Kupwara Shri Ram Ambarkar said that the youth died after coming under an Army vehicle adding that “however it is yet to be ascertained to which Unit the vehicle actually belongs to.”

“We have sent a team to the spot to assess the situation even as the vehicle has been taken into custody”, the top-officer added. (GNS)

