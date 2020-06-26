5 militant associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police in Budgam claimed to have busted a module linked to proscribed outfit LeT and have arrested five militants associates.

On a credible input, Budgam police along with Army have arrested five militant associates from Narbal area. They have been identified as Imran Rashid resident of Kurhama Budgam, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie resident of Check Kawoosa, Owais Ahmad resident of Kawoosa Khalisa, Mohsin Qadir resident of Kurhama Budgam and Abid Rather resident of Archanderhama Magam, police said.

Arms and ammunition including 28 AK-47 rounds, 01 AK-47 magazine and 20 posters of LeT have also been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other terror crimes.

As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of LeT operating in the area.

A case FIR No. 101/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Magam and further investigation into the case has been initiated.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print