Srinagar: Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Awantipora on Thursday.

The encounter started after a joint team of Police, Army’s 42 and 180 Batallion of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area triggering a gunfight later.

This is the second gunfight of the day. Earlier this morning,

two militants were killed in a gunfight at Hardshiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. (GNS)

